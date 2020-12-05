Menu
Aubrey Sutphen
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1936
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Postal Service
Aubrey Sutphen's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

Published by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Greenfield Acres Baptist Church
2114 Yukon, Odessa, Texas 79764
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
