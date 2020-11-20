Menu
Aubrey Todd
1936 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1936
DIED
November 16, 2020
Aubrey Todd's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr., San Angelo, TX 76903
Nov
22
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Sweetwater Cemetery
I will always remember Mr. Todd for giving me my first opportunity to be an educator after leaving the telecommunications industry. It's so important to remember to help each other succeed, to lend a hand. Mr. Todd exemplified what it means to be a true instrument of help, hope, and showing love for mankind. I am blessed to have served with him at Blackshear. He created a positive working environment where the faculty wanted to be there. I am so sorry for your loss, family. I pray for your comfort and strength now and for all of the days ahead.
Robbin A. Ervin
Coworker
November 19, 2020
One of the finest men, educators, coach and family friend anyone could ask to know. He was a mentor and gave inspiration to many a young person and athlete. May his memory live on in the lives of those that knew and loved him. I will always consider the Todd boy and the Box boys friends and family. God Bless you and yours, and rest easy Coach...
Blake Box
Friend
November 19, 2020
Mr. Todd and his wife, Evelyn, were the nicest people I had the pleasure of meeting when I lived in San Angelo. My prayers go out to his loved ones.
Marijohn Ross
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020