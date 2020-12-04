Menu
Audrey Cordes
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 10, 1930
DIED
November 24, 2020
Audrey Cordes's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mahn Family Funeral Home in Red Wing, MN .

Published by Mahn Family Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Mahn Family Funeral Home - Bodelson-Mahn Chapel
602 Plum St,, Red Wing, Minnesota 55066
