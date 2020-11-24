Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Audrey Geisler
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1932
DIED
November 16, 2020
Audrey Geisler's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Geibel Funeral Home in Butler, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Audrey in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Geibel Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Geibel Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Geibel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I have known this wonderful lady from age 7 to present and enjoyed my childhood and teenage years going to her house and spending time with her family and her dear daughter who is my special lifetime friend. We always had a wonderful time being together all those years. Mrs. Geisler also worked at the Geibel Funeral Home and helped me when my mom passed away and later, my dad who also passed away. She will always be a special lady to me. I will always cherish every memory we had together and am thankful she was a huge part of my life. Becky Bender White
Becky Bender White
Friend
November 20, 2020
Very sorry about Audreys passing, she was a friend of my mothers (Lexie Bauer) awhile back and she was always sweet to me.
Kelly Adams
Friend
November 19, 2020