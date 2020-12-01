Menu
Audrey Peters
1925 - 2020
BORN
March 25, 1925
DIED
November 26, 2020
Audrey Peters's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones Funeral Home in St. James, MO .

Published by Jones Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
St. James Cemetery
Jefferson Street, St. James, Missouri 65559
Funeral services provided by:
Jones Funeral Home
