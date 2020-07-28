Audrey Anna Lee Rogers passed away peacefully July 23, 2020 at the home of her beloved sister Glenda and brother-in-law Lonny Adams. She was born April 11, 1930 in Boise, Idaho to Wiley and Delores Anderson Lee. When she was a year old, her mother sadly passed away leaving behind her children Bruce, Francis, and little Audrey. Each morning her father would take his youngest daughter to Grandma Lee's and pick her up after a hard day in the fields. After five years he married Vera Bird Russel and they combined seven children into a two-room home without running water. The large family was soon blessed with a baby sister, Glenda Kay. The relationship between Audrey and Glenda has always been remarkably close, years filled with Lonny and Glenda's six children whom she adored like her own.



Audrey grew up on a farm and after graduation from Ammon High School graduated from BYU with a B.A. in Home Economics but decided she would prefer teaching young children. She taught kindergarten in Denver CO, Ely NV, Spanish Fork UT and for 35+ dedicated years in Salt Lake City schools, primarily at Hawthorne Elementary. While there, she made many friends and was devoted to her kindergarten students.



Audrey always stayed true to her faith in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. From 1951-1953 she served in the Great Lakes Mission, mostly in Indiana and Grand Rapids, Michigan. While serving as a volunteer on Temple Square, she met Douglas B. Rogers and they married in 1972 in the St. George Utah Temple. In 1992, they served a mission in the Chicago Illinois Temple. Doug was from Elgin, Illinois, and a convert in his 20s, making this experience even more fulfilling. There they made close friends which continued for many years. Doug and Audrey enjoyed traveling with Lonny and Glenda to China, the Panama Canal, Nauvoo, Alaska, Hawaii, and with her cherished nieces and nephews to Lake Powell and the beaches of southern California. Audrey was a good swimmer and loved the waters of Lake Powell.



When marrying Doug, she inherited his six children, and through their 42 years together welcomed many grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. Oftentimes and especially early on there was someone living with them and Audrey made many sacrifices, never intervened, or caused any sort of contention. It was truly remarkable and the Rogers' family loves, admires and will always be grateful for her calming personality and kindnesses.



She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Lonny Adams; their children and families, Gretchen and Jeff Tanner of Sandy UT, Gina and Tim Mars of Ft. Lauderdale FL, Katie and Dave Bush of Syracuse UT, Wiley Adams of Syracuse UT, Sam and Mara Adams of Sandy UT, and Nik and Catharina Adams of Manhattan Beach CA; Doug's six children, Leslie, Grant, Julie, Jane, Caroline and Kent; their spouses; and 62 grandchildren; and many extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; her full and half siblings Bruce, Francis, DeLoss, Don, Gene, and LaDean.



The family would like to thank all her wonderful friends who lovingly assisted Audrey since Doug's passing, especially her dear neighbors Glen and Kathy Sorte; Wally and Sharon Alvey; Kelly Swasey; LaRene Wilcock; and her former home teacher, Kepa and his family.



There will be a viewing and graveside service Thursday, July 30th. Viewing will be from Noon-1:30 pm at Myers Mortuary at 250 N. Fairfield Road in Layton, UT. Graveside service will be at 2:00 pm in the Kaysville Cemetery.







Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, we ask for masks to be worn by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.