Audrey Stehle's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. in Mars, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Audrey in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
