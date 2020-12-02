Dear Grandma,

For thirty seven years of my life you have always been there to care for, love, and guide me and I cherish every moment I was blessed to have you in my life and I am eternally grateful for all you have done for me throughout my life. Loosing you is amongst one of the greatest pains in my life but it brings me peace knowing you are once again with my Mom, Papa, Grandma Ethel, Grandpa Lou, and as he always called himself "your favorite son in law", my Dad(Rick) and so many others who have loved you and that you have loved in your life. It brings me great anguish being unable to attend your services, to see you one more time, to thank you, to tell you how much I love and adore you and to say goodbye, I hope your looking down and saw how hard I tried to be there. I would have given anything to be and I hope you know that. I will forever miss you, the sound of your voice, your laughter, your wise words, stories, and most of all your hugs. Tomorrow the kids and I will honor you here together with a balloon release so keep an eye out for them in heaven. Kiss, Papa, and my parents and tell them I love them. I love, cherish, and adore you more then I could ever describe in words so I will just end here with I love you hands to back and all the way around the world.



Your loving granddaughter,

Lanielle

