Audrey Vieira
1929 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1929
DIED
November 23, 2020
Audrey Vieira's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quinn Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16502
Nov
27
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street, Erie, PA 16502
Nov
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1116 W.7th St. 16502
Nov
28
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Andrew Catholic Church
1116 W.7th St. 16502
18 Entries
Mt deepest and sincere condolences to the family. Audrey was a great and loving woman who always treated me as one of the family. My prayers are with you all. She and Jim are home in the Lord's arms!
Rob Penpek
Friend
November 29, 2020
Teri, Cathy, Jimmy & Joey,
My condolences on the passing of your dear Mom.
Sincerely,
Cheryl Spizarny
CHERYL SPIZARNY
Friend
November 27, 2020
Dear Vieira Family,

We are so sorry to hear of Audrey's passing. We remember her from our days at St. Andrew's school and working with her at the rectory. She was very kind and fun to be around. You are in our thoughts and prayers.

The Wojcieck Family ( Ginny, Brian, Leslie)
Brian Wojcieck
Friend
November 27, 2020
Dear Vieira Family,

You have our deepest sympathy and prayers as you mourn the loss of your mom, sister and grandmother, Audrey. May God comfort you with the fondest memories of the lives you shared with her.

Ernie and Betsy DiSantis
E. DiSantis
Friend
November 27, 2020
Vieira family, so sorry for your loss. Your mom was a second mom to me all the while growing up. I will miss her but look forward to seeing her, Mr Vieira and Joanne in heaven. Praying for your comfort through this time.
Janice Pollock
Family
November 27, 2020
Terri and family ..please accept my heart felt condolences during this trying time. Reach out if you need anything
Louise Gornall
Friend
November 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I always thought of your mom as a second mother to me. What a reunion as she is reunited with her husband and Joanne. Praying for you.

Janice Pollock (Scheppner)
Janice Pollock
Family
November 27, 2020
We love you Grandma ❤
Love Always,
Mason, Ethan, and Milania
Mason, Ethan, Milania Phelps
Grandchild
November 26, 2020
Dear Grandma,
For thirty seven years of my life you have always been there to care for, love, and guide me and I cherish every moment I was blessed to have you in my life and I am eternally grateful for all you have done for me throughout my life. Loosing you is amongst one of the greatest pains in my life but it brings me peace knowing you are once again with my Mom, Papa, Grandma Ethel, Grandpa Lou, and as he always called himself "your favorite son in law", my Dad(Rick) and so many others who have loved you and that you have loved in your life. It brings me great anguish being unable to attend your services, to see you one more time, to thank you, to tell you how much I love and adore you and to say goodbye, I hope your looking down and saw how hard I tried to be there. I would have given anything to be and I hope you know that. I will forever miss you, the sound of your voice, your laughter, your wise words, stories, and most of all your hugs. Tomorrow the kids and I will honor you here together with a balloon release so keep an eye out for them in heaven. Kiss, Papa, and my parents and tell them I love them. I love, cherish, and adore you more then I could ever describe in words so I will just end here with I love you hands to back and all the way around the world.

Your loving granddaughter,
Lanielle
Lanielle Phelps
Grandchild
November 26, 2020
So very sorry to hear of your mother’s passing. She’s been my backyard neighbor as long as I can remember. What a wonderful and caring woman!
May she rest in peace and may her memory linger within all she touched with her life.
And may God hold you in the palm of His hand during this difficult time.
Mary Duncan
Mary Duncan
Neighbor
November 26, 2020
Dear Sr. Ricarda,
I offer my deepest sympathy and am praying for you and your family during this time of grief. May Audrey now rest in the arms of our loving God and may your memories bring comfort and peace.
Craig J Heuser
November 26, 2020
Our sympathy and condolences from the Karle family go to the Vieira family together with our blessings and prayers for all.
Thomas and Madreen Karle
Thomas Karle
Family
November 26, 2020
Mrs V.,
You may be gone but never forgotten.
Thank you so much for your secret Greek Sauce recipe.
Forever in our hearts
Chris and Debby.
Chris and Debby
Friend
November 26, 2020
I'm still feeling as though this is all a bit unreal. How grateful I am that for 50 years of my life Mrs. Vieira was a voice of conscience, a voice of reason, and a constant. Yes, I'm sure now she knows we called her Audrey, always in awe of her ability to bring us to our best behavior. To her children, grandchildren, and sister, you know your mom was the best. There is nothing else to say but on Eagles Wings. Tell Mr. V I miss our lab appointments and kiss Joanne for me. I will miss you.
Daria M Marnella
November 26, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the whole Vieira family. May Audrey's memories fill your hearts during this time of sorrow.

Jerry and Marsha
Jerry Rzodkiewicz
November 26, 2020
Condolences.
Jessica, Hector Figueroa
November 26, 2020