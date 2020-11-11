Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Audrey Wagner
1929 - 2020
BORN
April 7, 1929
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
East High School
Audrey Wagner's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Audrey in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
It seems that no matter how many years God gives us to share the love of family, it’s never enough. May God’s love surround you all at this time and in the future.
Ron and Nita (Webb) Varland
Friend
November 11, 2020
It is with great sorrow to learn of the death of a great friend, Audrey Wagner. I will cherish all the good times we had. The memories will always be there. With sympathy and love to your family. May you RIP.
Juanita ( Neda ) Buroker
Friend
November 11, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Aquitance from Prestonburg KY of
November 11, 2020
Deb, Sue and family: So sorry to read of Audrey's passing. She truly was like a second mother to me from the day your family moved next door to our family on Runyan Ave.. I truly loved her and know that she was one of the finest ladies I ever knew. She lived a wonderful life and she and George and my parents are all reunited in Heaven and planning some wonderful adventures.
Bill Lauber
Friend
November 10, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your mom.
Paul and Susan Wyant
Friend
November 10, 2020