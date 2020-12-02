Menu
Audrey Wilbur
1922 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1922
DIED
January 1, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Audrey Wilbur's passing at the age of 98 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home in Sykesville, MD .

Published by Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, Maryland 21784
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffrey N Zumbrun Funeral Home
