Augusta Pitts
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1950
DIED
November 7, 2020
Augusta Pitts's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cottle Funeral Home - Troup in Troup, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cottle Funeral Home
105 East Bradford Street, Troup, Texas 75789
Nov
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Mixon Cemetery
4975 FM 177 East, Mixon, Texas 75789
Funeral services provided by:
Cottle Funeral Home - Troup
