Augustine Scheier
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 21, 1944
DIED
December 2, 2020
Augustine Scheier's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc in Palmyra, PA .

Published by Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
