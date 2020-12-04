Menu
Augustus Johnson
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1943
DIED
November 29, 2020
Augustus Johnson's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE in Danville, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE website.

Published by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Morning Star Free Will Baptist
1402 W Eads St., Urbana, Illinois 61801
Funeral services provided by:
LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE
