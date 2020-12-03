Bountiful, UT – Austin 'AB' Burningham was born March, 31 1993 to Scott and Royann Burningham in Bountiful. Austin unexpectedly passed away on November 30, 2020. He was always known as his mom's "Sweet Boy."



He loved life and lived it to the fullest with his fiancé Alexus Dobbins and the many friends by his side. Together, they all created great memories. He worked hard and played harder. Some of his favorite things he liked to do was spend time at his family's cabin, snowmobile, shoot guns, and race around in Gladys and Lila (his trucks). He loved music, movies, REAL games with his RSL family, and the Buccaneers. But most of all, he loved his family. He had a heart of gold and would literally give the shirt off his back.



He graduated from Bountiful High School in 2011 and he continued his education at CH Spencer as a Machinist. He played football for 10 years and raced snowmobiles with RMSHA, #555.



He is survived by his parents, Scott and Royann, brothers, Morgan (Kara) Burningham and Cody Burningham, sister Whitney (Jake) Lee, several nieces and nephews, fiancé, Alexus ("Ol' lady"), and the Dobbins family. Preceded in death by his Grandpa Jerry, Grandma Kinsey, and Uncle Todd.



Viewing to be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, on Thursday, December 3rd from 6:00-8:00 pm. Graveside services will be on Friday, December 4th 12:00 noon at Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 East Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.