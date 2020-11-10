Menu
Austin Evins
1983 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1983
DIED
November 6, 2020
Austin Evins's passing at the age of 37 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pippin Funeral Home in Camden Wyoming, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Austin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pippin Funeral Home website.

Published by Pippin Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Pippin Funeral Home, Inc.
119 W. Cam-Wyo Ave, Camden-Wyoming, Delaware 19934
Funeral services provided by:
Pippin Funeral Home
My deepest sympathy to the Evins Family for the loss of your loved one, Austin, "Tyler", and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
November 10, 2020