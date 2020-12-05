Menu
Austin McSwain
1953 - 2020
BORN
September 21, 1953
DIED
November 23, 2020
Austin McSwain's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by New JMW Funeral Home in Birmingham, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the New JMW Funeral Home website.

Published by New JMW Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
New JMW Funeral Home
2216 Old Springville Rd, Birmingham, Alabama 35215
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Metropolitan Community Church
335 64th St South, Birmingham, Alabama 35212
Funeral services provided by:
New JMW Funeral Home
