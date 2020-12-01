Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Avis Arrington
1953 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1953
DIED
November 16, 2020
Avis Arrington's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. in Kansas City, KS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Avis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
901 Waverly Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Funeral services provided by:
Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.