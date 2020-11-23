Ayla Guvenoz's passing at the age of 54 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service in Sun Prairie, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ayla in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cress Funeral & Cremation Service website.
Published by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 23, 2020.
