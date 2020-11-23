Menu
Ayla Guvenoz
1966 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1966
DIED
November 19, 2020
Ayla Guvenoz's passing at the age of 54 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service in Sun Prairie, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ayla in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cress Funeral & Cremation Service website.

Published by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
November 23, 2020