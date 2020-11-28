Menu
Ayushi Patel
2011 - 2020
BORN
May 4, 2011
DIED
November 24, 2020
Ayushi Patel's passing at the age of 9 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Agra Cremation in Jersey City, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Agra Cremation website.

Published by Agra Cremation on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Funeral service
11:30a.m. - 2:30p.m.
Agra Cremation
3205 John F.Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City, New Jersey 07306
Nov
29
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Natal
5810 Tonnelle Street, North Bergen, Jersey 07047
Agra Cremation
