Baby Bryant
2018 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 2018
DIED
November 6, 2020
Baby Bryant's passing at the age of 1 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trinity Funeral Chapel in North Miami, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Baby in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Trinity Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Trinity Funeral Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Trinity Funeral Chapel
13300 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami, Florida 33161
Dec
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
God Word God Way COGIC
4221 NW 23rd Ave, Miami, Florida 33142
Funeral services provided by:
Trinity Funeral Chapel
