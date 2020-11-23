Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Baldwin Sawyer
1922 - 2020
BORN
July 21, 1922
DIED
September 27, 2020
Baldwin Sawyer's passing at the age of 98 on Sunday, September 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by BROWN FORWARD INC in Shaker Heights, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Baldwin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the BROWN FORWARD INC website.

Published by BROWN FORWARD INC on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
BROWN FORWARD INC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.