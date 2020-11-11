Menu
Barbara Abraham
1939 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1939
DIED
November 9, 2020
Barbara Abraham's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia in Mexia, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia website.

Published by Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Blair Stubbs Funeral Home
605 S Mckinney St, Mexia, Texas 76667
Nov
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Blair Stubbs Funeral Home
605 S Mckinney St, Mexia, Texas 76667
Nov
14
Interment
11:00a.m.
Mexia Cemetery
1004 North Watson Street, Mexia, Texas 76667
Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia
