Barbara Abraham
1942 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1942
DIED
November 19, 2020
Barbara Abraham's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kok Funeral Home in St. Paul Park, MN .

Published by Kok Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
The Church of St. Rita
8694 - 80th Street South, Cottage Grove, Minnesota 55016
Funeral services provided by:
Kok Funeral Home
