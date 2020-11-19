Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Alison Baker
1962 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1962
DIED
November 5, 2020
Barbara Alison Baker passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 58 after a long illness. She was the beloved daughter of Margaret (Hoon) Baker and the late Dr. Lawrence Martin Baker of Dover, DE, and leaves behind three devoted sisters, Christine Brockmeyer (Thomas), Nancy Coffin (Jonathan) and Marianne Kitchell (Wiley).

Barbara was a graduate of St. Andrews School, Middletown, DE, Harvard University and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. After completing a residency in surgical pathology at Johns Hopkins, she went on to do fellowship work at MD Anderson in Houston. She had a career as a pathologist in Milwaukee, WI. Barbara was a brilliant student and gentle soul. She will be missed by all who knew her.

At her request, all services are private.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.