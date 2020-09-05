Menu
Barbara Winn Bee
1942 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1942
DIED
September 3, 2020
ABOUT
Ogden High School
Washington Heights Memorial Park
Barbara Winn Bee, loving Aunt, passed away peacefully September 3, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.

Barbara was born to Leland and Lucille Winn in Ogden, Utah, one of four children. She graduated from Ogden High School and was passionate about volunteering at McKay Dee Hospital and Uintah Elementary where she got to spend time with her friends and family. She particularly enjoyed her time helping the students read in her great-nieces classrooms.

Barbara is survived by her nephew, Michael Robinson (Stefanie), Ogden, UT; nephew and nieces, Rhett (Karlie), Darby, Gracie and Chloee.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Zan and Bob, and her sister, Dianne DiPasca.

The family would like to thank the staff at Avamere for taking such wonderful care of Barbara in her final years.

Funeral services will be held Thursday September 10, 2020 at 1 pm at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park
4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
