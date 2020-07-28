Barbara Jane Bell



1952 – 2020



Barbara Jane Bell, 68, passed away on July 24, 2020, at her home in Eden, UT. Barbara was born January 1, 1952 in Queens, NY to Francis Victoria (Mazeika) and Joseph John Flery Jr.. She was a member of the Catholic Church. Barbara met her husband, Wayne Bell, at 13 years old. She was the "Girl Next Door". They were best friends for 9 years before they married in May 1974; 55 years best friends; 46 years married. Their life together was a true "Love Story."



After working for 32 years as a surgical nurse and with medically fragile children, she retired from Snoqualmie Valley Clinic in WA. She owned and operated Aspens Ranch, an Equine Rescue, taking in horses that had outlived their productive life but still had quality years ahead. She lived her entire life caring for people and her beloved horses. She had the most beautiful smile that would capture your soul the first time you would meet her.



Barbara received the Carnegie Award for Heroism for saving her neighbor (a WWII Veteran) from a burning home.



Barbara is survived by her husband, Wayne; children, Sunshine Sara (Brian) Voss, Joshua Taylor (Jill) Bell, Preston Palmer (Erin Nicole) Bell; grandchildren Tyler Thomas (Jordy) Bell-Voss, Emerson Elijah Bell, Kylie Lillian Voss, and Acadia Harper Bell and 2 sisters, Carol Flery and Sooze Flery. She was preceded in death by her parents.



All her animals and special friends are too many to mention, "she meant so much to so many"



I would feel terrible if we left someone out.



Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Legacy Remembers from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.