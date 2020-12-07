Barbara Bilbrey's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown Funeral Chapel in Byrdstown, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown Funeral Chapel website.
Published by Brown Funeral Chapel on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.