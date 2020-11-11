Menu
Barbara Bogue
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1950
DIED
November 5, 2020
Barbara Bogue's passing at the age of 69 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations in Elizabeth City, NC .

Published by Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations
609 Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909
Nov
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church
163 Melton Grove Road, Winfall, North Carolina 27985
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
