Barbara Bollinger
1934 - 2020
BORN
December 3, 1934
DIED
November 27, 2020
Barbara Bollinger's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes in Middleburg Heights, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes website.

Published by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Debbie, Tim, and family, our most sincere sympathy. We are praying for you at this time that God will provide you with comfort and a lifetime of wonderful memories.
Jim and Carol Ashe
Friend
December 1, 2020
DearBarbara, we always had so many great times together. You and I were such good friends and could always confide in each other. All the dances we went to and especially when we showed up wearing the same dress style that we sewed and never mentioned until we showed up at the dance. We certainly had good style. Remembering all the classes we took together, the flowering arranging, crafting and so many more, I will miss you and think of you often. I will light a candle for you at mass on Sunday. Many condolances to Cal and all the children.
Anna Heinrich
Friend
November 30, 2020
what a beautiful woman, She loved her family, things of beauty and serenity. She was very creative, and always had a quick smile and a twinkle of fun in her eyes. I am so thankful I met her. Many condolence's to my dear Friend Debbie and Tim Maegly. And to Sandy and Vanessa. May God grant you his peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Mary Anne Jason
Friend
November 29, 2020
Marvin Harms
November 28, 2020
I am sorry to hear of the loss of your beautiful and talented mother and wife. I have many memories of her kind spirit as we shared our love for sewing. May your memories bring you comfort at this difficult time.
Maureen Williams
Friend
November 28, 2020
Sandy, We were so sorry to hear about your Mom. Please know that Bob and I will keep both of you in our prayers. Sally Graning
Sally Graning
Neighbor
November 27, 2020