Barbara May Bowman



March 9, 1930 ~ October 3, 2020







Barbara May Bowman, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1930 in Ogden, Utah the daughter of Arthello and Nellie Proctor and Clark.



She married Vern Bowman on October 12, 1946 in Ogden, Utah. Vern passed away on November 13, 2012 after 66 years together.



Barbara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Monte Vista Ward.



She retired as a packer from Defense Depot of Ogden. She loved to travel and explore Southern Utah and Arizona. She was a beautiful quilter, loved to cook, and make ceramics



Barbara is survived by her sons, Mike (Colleen) Bowman, Craig (Sandy) Bowman, and Pat (Kim) Bowman; daughter, Jolene (Greg) Barfuss; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Clark; and sister, Sandy Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern; granddaughter, Alicia; two brothers, Jack and Jay; sister, Bette; sister-in-law, Sue.



Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.