Barbara Edsinger Brenton



January 18, 1946 ~ October 4, 2020







WEST HAVEN, UT–Barbara Edsinger Brenton, 74, a child of God, returned to the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born on January 18, 1946 in Spokane, Washington to Philip Cuthbert and Gladys Florence Biddle. She graduated from Clearfield High School in 1964.



She married Jack David Edsinger on December 4, 1964 at the Clearfield Community Church. She was blessed with four children, three sons and a daughter. Of course they are all her "favorites!" She loved being a wife to her husband and caring and loving mother for her children. Jack passed away on November 7, 2016.



She worked as a Church Secretary for Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Roy, UT for seven years. Was active on committees, Vacation Bible School coordinator, Sunday School Teacher, member of the Church Choir, and was a Cub Scout Den Mother.



Barbara remarried Rev. Richard J. Brenton on June 23, 2019 and enjoyed 15 wonderful months of traveling, sightseeing, laughter and companionship.



Barbara was a very creative person in cooking delicious and gourmet dishes and desserts and loved having family dinners. She was made beautiful banners for her church. She enjoyed taking care of God's Earth, listening to the sounds of nature, playing and listening to beautiful music, enjoying sunrises, sunsets, and capturing the universe of stars. She loved to laugh and could match you with a quick sense of humor.



Barbara is survived by her husband, Rev. Richard; four children, Brian (Kim, Kristen) Edsinger, Port Orchard, Washington; Craig (Casey) Edsinger, West Haven, Utah; Lisa (Craig) Butts, North Ogden, Utah; and Scott (Taryn) Edsinger, Ogden, Utah; and eight beautiful grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Edsinger; parents; and sister, Phyllis Carol.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.





