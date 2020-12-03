Menu
Barbara Brincefield
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1936
DIED
November 28, 2020
Barbara Brincefield's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery
Dec
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery
2891 Gillespie St., Fayetteville, North Carolina 28306
Funeral services provided by:
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
