Barbara Bryant
1935 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1935
DIED
November 21, 2020
Barbara Bryant's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.

Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Nov
28
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
