Barbara Caroll's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home - Sulphur Springs in Sulphur Springs, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home - Sulphur Springs website.
Published by Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home - Sulphur Springs on Dec. 4, 2020.
