Barbara Caroll
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 9, 1944
DIED
December 1, 2020
Barbara Caroll's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home - Sulphur Springs in Sulphur Springs, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Murray - Orwosky Funeral Chapel, Sulphur Springs
419 Gilmer St, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Murray - Orwosky Funeral Chapel, Sulphur Springs
419 Gilmer St, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
