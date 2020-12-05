Barbara Clayton's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Petty Funeral Home in Landrum, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Petty Funeral Home website.
Published by Petty Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
