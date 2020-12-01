Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Clemens
1944 - 2020
BORN
May 27, 1944
DIED
November 27, 2020
Barbara Clemens's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS ! WILL KEEP YOUR FAMILY IN MY PRAYERS


KRIS WILSON
Friend
November 30, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you guys and your dad. Keep you all in our prayers.
Walters family
Becky Walters
Friend
November 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert Herbst
Friend
November 29, 2020