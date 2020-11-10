Menu
Barbara Collier
1933 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1933
DIED
November 8, 2020
Barbara Collier's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Diane Fecher
November 10, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Barbara was a sweet and wonderful Lady. You are all in my thoughts and Prayers. Love, Dan Kay
L. Dan Kay, Jr.
November 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathies go out to the Collieer family at this difficult time. You are in our prayers and in our hearts
Alan Eisele
November 10, 2020
Barbara was a true lady.
My condolences to the entire family .
Margaret
Margaret Deaton
Friend
November 9, 2020