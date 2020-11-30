Menu
Barbara Conley
1933 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1933
DIED
November 28, 2020
Barbara Conley's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beam Funeral Service in Marion, NC .

Published by Beam Funeral Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, North Carolina 28752
Dec
2
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Chapel of Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, North Carolina 28752
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service
