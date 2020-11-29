Menu
Barbara Cook
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1937
DIED
November 26, 2020
Barbara Cook's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan & McConaty in Lakewood, CO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Horan & McConaty website.

Published by Horan & McConaty on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood, CO 80227
Funeral services provided by:
Horan & McConaty
She was my lady! She gave me so much comfort when I needed it! I will never ever forget her!!!!
Sarah Shores
Friend
November 29, 2020