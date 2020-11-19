Our beloved mother, Barbara Jeanne Cutler, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living in Ogden with her daughters by her side. She was born June 22, 1927 in Logan, Utah a daughter of Frank Worley Jones and Charlette Neuberger Jones.



On January 1, 1946 she married her sweetheart Ernest Byron Cutler. They were later sealed in the Ogden LDS Temple for time and all eternity on May 30, 1987.



Our mom always had a passion for music. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved to play the organ. Our home was always full of music and mom and dad singing together. Mom also loved to write poetry and spent time sketching and taking art classes.



Barbara is survived by three daughters, Susan (Mike) Cady, Roy, UT, Jeanette (Doug) Stones, Ogden, UT and Kathy Smith of Ogden, UT; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest B. Cutler; her parents Frank W. Jones and Charlette Jones; her sisters, Virginia Kowallis, Dorothy Bigham, Peggy Hales; brother Frank W. Jones, Jr. and son-in-law Doug Stones.



Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. where a viewing will be held prior from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.



We would like to give a special thanks to Everest Home Health and Hospice, Mallory McLean, RN and Katie Beecher CNA for all the love and special care they gave to our mom. Thanks also to Right At Home Health Care and Our House Assisted Living. Special thanks and love to Laci Wilder who built a special bond with mom while caring for her.

