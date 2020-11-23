Barbara Jean DeGroot, beloved wife and mother, passed from her mortal estate at the age of 77 in Ogden, Utah with her son Michael at her side. Barbara was born to loving parents Thomas William Stephens and Mary Edith (Foster) Stephens. She was the much-loved little sister of Joyce Anderson and Edith Boatright, both of whom she adored and had a close relationship with her entire life.



After graduating from Davis High School, Barbara found her soulmate when she met Robert Paul DeGroot. They were married in the Logan Temple in 1963 and spent 57 amazing years together. Their family started with the birth of their four children; Margene (Rick) Lewis, Annjenette (Darin) Cloud, Michael P (DiAnna) DeGroot and Matthew R (Molly) DeGroot but grew to include 9 grandchildren; Chad, Paige, Annalise, Carter, Emmaline, Andrew, Davis, Madilynn, Cortland and 1 great-grandson, Kaden.



In addition to being a wonderful mother and grandmother, Barbara worked for many years as a bus driver for deaf and blind children. She loved the children that she met and drove to school over the years, and they held a special place in her heart. But being a grandmother was her most loved role and she spent countless hours supporting all the activities of her grandchildren. If they were playing or performing – she was in the stands or the audience, cheering them on.



Barbara had a deep love of the gospel and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a member of the Washington Terrace 3rd Ward for over 55 years, she held numerous callings and selflessly served others in her ward and community without hesitation.



She loved camping and traveling, and she was always up for an adventure until her health started to slow her down. She had a passion for scrapbooking and created many beautiful scrapbook albums that we will treasure forever.



Barbara is survived by her sisters, husband, children, and grandchildren. Our hearts are broken that she is gone, but so thankful that she is no longer in pain and free to be with those who have passed before her. We know there was a glorious reunion awaiting her arrival in heaven!



The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Ogden Regional Hospital for their tireless efforts to keep our mom comfortable during her stay. You are our heroes!



Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. The family kindly requests those who would like to attend wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.