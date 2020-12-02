Menu
Barbara Deschenes
1931 - 2020
BORN
May 19, 1931
DIED
November 19, 2020
Barbara Deschenes's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home in Rotterdam, NY .

Published by DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Ave., Schenectady, New York 12306
Nov
24
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue, Rotterdam, NY 12306
