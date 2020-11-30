Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Dickson
1953 - 2020
BORN
June 1, 1953
DIED
November 28, 2020
Barbara Dickson's passing at the age of 67 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lord and Stephens - West
1211 Jimmy Daniel Rd., Watkinsville, Georgia 30677
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 30, 2020