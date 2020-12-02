Menu
Barbara Dugan
1938 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1938
DIED
November 28, 2020
Barbara Dugan's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown in Youngstown, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown website.

Published by Fox Funeral Home - Youngstown on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home
4700 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512
