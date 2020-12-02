Menu
Barbara Estes
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1936
DIED
November 28, 2020
Barbara Estes's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua in Joshua, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua website.

Published by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mountain Valley Funeral Home
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd., Joshua, Texas 76058
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mountain Valley Funeral Home
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd., Joshua, Texas 76058
Dec
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mountain Valley Funeral Home
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd., Joshua, Texas 76058
Dec
3
Interment
2:45p.m.
Bethesda Cemetery
6801 County Road 803, Burleson, Texas 76028
Funeral services provided by:
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
