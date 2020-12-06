Barbara Gardner's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Vincent A Enea Funeral Service in Herkimer, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Vincent A Enea Funeral Service website.
Published by Vincent A Enea Funeral Service on Dec. 6, 2020.
