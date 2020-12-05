Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Gehringer
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1945
DIED
November 26, 2020
Barbara Gehringer's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood in Fleetwood, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Barbara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Zion's Cemetery
770 Zion Church Road, Hamburg, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Scott, Allen and family. Condolences on your mother’s passing.
Debbie (Conrad)Fryer
Classmate
December 1, 2020
Sending condolences family...
Angelina Jones
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
Allen, jennifer and family,
so sorry to hear about your mom passing away during this difficult time. May you forever hold her memories in your hearts and may her legacy live on in your heart and soul each day. our deepest condolences for you all. May she now rest in peace and be a beautiful angel in heavens garden..
Daniel, Carolyn and Carielle Geist
Friend
November 29, 2020