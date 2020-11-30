Menu
Barbara Griffith
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 25, 1938
DIED
November 15, 2020
Barbara Griffith's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services in Indianapolis, IN .

Published by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
I always loved spending Thanksgiving with Barb and Carol. I will miss Barb so much. Her honesty and integrity was unsurpassed. There’s definitely a brighter star in the heavens.
Darrin Owens
Friend
November 28, 2020