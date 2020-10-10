Barbara Gustaveson passed away due to complications from sepsis on October 4, 2020. She was born September 27, 1959, in Pomona, California, to Robert Carl Gustaveson and Julia Anne Neville Gustaveson. She is survived by her father, Robert Gustaveson, sisters Jan (Don)



Harris, Christy (Mark) Taylor, Susan, and Carl (Valerie) Gustaveson, nineteen nieces and nephews, and numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



Barbara grew up in Pomona and Claremont, California. She graduated from Claremont High School in 1977. Barbara served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Arkansas Little Rock Mission from 1981-1982. Upon her return, Barbara finished her bachelor's degree in art education at Brigham Young University. After graduating, Barbara began her career teaching art at Farmington Junior High School, where she continued to teach until her passing. While teaching, she pursued further education and professional development. Barbara was awarded a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Utah. Barbara continued to create art, exhibiting and selling her paintings at the Lamplight Art Gallery in Bountiful, Utah.



Barbara had a strong testimony of her Savior's love and was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Church in various capacities throughout her life. She enjoyed researching family history, collecting stories, and collecting pictures, which she shared with many.



Barbara loved her friends, students, and family with her whole heart. She is known for finding sunshine, even in the darkest of times. Her genuine caring for her students, colleagues, and school community won many hearts.



Due to the current pandemic condition's funeral services will be held privately and are for family and friends by invitation only. Services will be held on October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St., Farmington. The service will also be broadcast live on the Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page.



Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.