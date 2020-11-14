Menu
Barbara Hall
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1934
DIED
November 12, 2020
Barbara Hall's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Mishawaka, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home
503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, Indiana 46544
Funeral services provided by:
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
